Hero of the Clear Creek Bridge Disaster remembered

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi's rich history holds stories of tragedy, sacrifice and bravery often lost in time.
During the depression era, an African American man from Edwards gained national attention for his heroism during disaster.
The six foot 270 pound giant with a heart of gold was a legend remembered even by locals today.
March 29th 1939, flood waters washed out a portion of the Clear Creek Bridge on Highway 80, the main roadway connecting Atlanta and Dallas. 80 feet of concrete crumbled west of the Big Black River Bridge.
"At night, in the rain there were 12 cars and a truck drive off into the abyss of this rushing water," said writer Joedda Gore.
The author penned a book about the central figure in the Clear Creek Disaster, Andrew “Sugar Man” Daniel of Edwards.
He was a towering African American and excellent swimmer who volunteered to search the murky waters for the missing and dead.
"Sugar Man served as search and rescue.This is without any kind of equipment. This is holding your breath in muddy water that you can't see an inch in front of your face," said Gore."Sugar Man for days stayed in this cold water. A newspaper man reported that people built fires to stay warm while he would be down there feeling his way through timbers and all".
Fifteen people from four states died. Eight people survived. All were from Mississippi except one woman.
“He stayed right in there until he hooked all the cables to the cars, until he got everybody you know all the cars hooked up and they got them out,” said Daniel’s great niece Robbie Hebron.
Daniel was about 54 year old when the last body was found downstream nine days later.
“At the scene they passed the hat and $44.00 and some change that he was given,” added Hebron.
The donation would be the equivalent of $810.00 today.
The money was a rare sign of respect and appreciation for a black man living in the south.
The 77 year old of Vicksburg grew up spending summer's swimming with the gentle giant who played with the children in the family and had an unbelievable command of a menagerie.
“He trained dogs. At one point he had a raccoon,” said Hebron. “He trained the raccoon to run with the dogs. He would say ‘Come here ya’ll,’ raccoon, dogs and all would come”.
Many believe the Daniel got the name "Sugar Man" from the children who he gave candy.
A butcher by trade, the Clear Creek hero also owned a juke joint, was a volunteer fireman and provided free food for the needy.
"Everybody knew if something was wrong they could call Sugar Man, and he would come to their rescue," said his great niece beaming over her memories.
“He was respected for what he could do,” added Gore. He had so much confidence, charisma and I felt like was color blind because the was who he was, no shuffling".
In 2014 on the 75th anniversary of the bridge collapse, the roadway leading to Clear Creek Bridge was named in honor of Andrew “Sugar Man” Daniel.
Gore consolidated her book on Daniel, entering it in the Olde Towne Depot one act play competition. It was one of five plays chosen for production.
"It's 1969 the year he dies, and I have him visiting his wife's grave," said Gore describing the plays setting.
The performance is scheduled for September 26 .
"He wasn't educated, but he had a great personality, would help anybody," added Hebron. "He was just Sugarman".
The real hero died in Edwards on June 7, 1969 at the age of 84.
He is buried at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church in Edwards.
His wife Pinkie died one year prior.
According to Hebron, Daniel had one biological daughter, Christina Matthew.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.