First Alert Forecast: storm chances return amid summery heat

MONDAY: Our string of quiet days will begin to come to an end; but not before having a quiet start to your Monday. Expect sunshine to win out, but scattered storms will develop through the latter half of the day and into the evening hours. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Storm chances will remain elevated into tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the region will continue to drop across the region helping to facilitate a better chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will likely take a bit of a hit, staying in the 80s through the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A lingering chance for scattered showers and storms will remain as the pattern switches back to the typical setup through Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°. We’ll rebound with a mix of sun and clouds through the latter half of the week, highs in the lower 90s, overnights in the 70s. Each day will feature a typical 30% chance for a storm through Saturday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
