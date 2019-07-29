Family and law enforcement host meeting to find Lincoln County missing man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Loved ones and law enforcement held a meeting to plead the community for help, Sunday.
“I will never give up on my brother. He will never give up on me. I will never stop until I find my brother no matter how long it takes,” said Melissa Estes.
She united the community at Lincoln County’s Civic Center Sunday to talk about her brother Johnathan Estes. Estes was last seen May 2018.
Sheriff Steve Rushing was also there to answer questions and concerns from the community. He also gave them an update on the case that has now turned cold.
“Hopefully by doing this, sitting down with the family, we can clear up some of that misconception,” said Rushing.
Deputies said Estes was allegedly wanted for a domestic dispute. Two days later, they said he went from wanted to missing. Sheriff Rushing admits he’s never dealt with a cold case like this one.
“I mean, just in the last 2 days, we had 2 other missing person cases that we literally cleared up within an hour. we probably worked 10 or 15 this year dealing with either juveniles or somebody else that didn’t come home overnight and this one is very different in all aspects,” said Rushing.
The sheriff and Estes’ sister said they need more information to help solve this case and they are calling on the community to help.
“Like the Sheriff said, we want -- somebody knows June 1st, June 2nd. Somebody talked to my brother. Somebody had to have seen my brother, who? Come forward and tell us, we just want to know,” said Melissa Estes.
