Evolving faith and the push for LGBT inclusion inside the church

“For me, we often say that the Bible contains all things necessary for salvation and I believe it does,” he continues. “And I think it contains all things necessary for me to continue to learn about the word of God and continue to learn about the story of salvation. But, at the same time, I think as a 21st century Christian, I’m called to use my God-given intellect and employ scripture, tradition and human reason. And there are some pieces within that that I need to look at and consider from within a reasonable Christian perspective. Was Jonah swallowed by a big fish and then spit out? I don’t know. And for me that’s one of those things where maybe he was swallowed by a big fish but I struggle with the idea of him being spit out by it. That doesn't mean that that story doesn't inform me in spectacular ways about how we experience our call to live and that doesn't mean that metaphor doesn't inform me.”