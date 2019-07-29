Criminal justice reform rally demands end to mass incarcerations in state prison system

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Supporters of criminal justice reform made their voices heard during a demonstration Monday in Brandon.
The Mississippi Mass Incarceration Rally highlighted the problems organizers say are plaguing the state’s prison system.
More than 80 supporters of criminal justice reform marched around the Rankin County Circuit Courthouse, holding signs and chanting at the end of the Mississippi Mass Incarceration Rally.
The demonstration called attention to harsh sentencings, forced pleas and inhumane prison conditions.
"Our objective is to send a message to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, send a message to the legislature, the lawmakers, they have to open up more doors of opportunity. There has to be some accountability," said rally organizer Steven Harris.
He is with 2nd Chance Initiative Mississippi. Harris said he became involved in fighting for criminal justice reform after his twin brother was held in jail in West Point for 11 years without a trial.
His brother was eventually released from the Clay County facility.
Malaika Canada read a letter to the crowd from Parchman inmates where she said her son, Jaylen M. Barker, is serving time for a crime he did not commit.
The 45-year-old said he was sentenced in Oktibbeha County and forced to plead guilty or face the death penalty.
“They wanted their words to be said because they can’t be here,” said Canada. “They asked me to speak for them. The letter was written and sent to me anonymously but it was still able to see their hurt and their pain, and it’s saying that the living conditions in the MDOC are deplorable."
Two rally organizers chose Rankin County because their loved ones were sentenced by a sitting judge.
One mother said her son, Tyler Moore, is a victim of injustice.
“He was 19 years old, first time offender on non-violent charges,” said Lisa Moore. “He was actually convicted for stealing a Wii game and the judge, Judge Emfinger, gave my child 60 years and ran all his time consecutive.”
The demonstration was also an opportunity for candidates to speak who support their agenda.
“We have candidates here from the house and the senate running that basically what they want is to help us introduce bills next legislative session to help us do something about these issues that we care about,” said rally organizer Cathy McOmber, who has a relative who was sentenced in Rankin County.
She currently lives in Fort Worth, Texas, and began coordinating seven weeks ago with others with family and loved ones in prison with the state to hold the event.
Three organizations came together they are 2nd Chance Initiative Mississippi in Jackson, The Struggle Is Real, based in Long Beach California, the Justice for Jaylen Barker Foundation of Birmingham AL and Angels By Your Side of Fort Worth.
Ten organizations participated.
Leaders said they held the rally because Mississippi has the third highest rate of incarceration in the country.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.