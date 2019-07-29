Clinton police arrest 23 in city’s first ever human trafficking operation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “When you arrest a prostitute, you have to determine is she doing this willfully, is she doing this for her. Nine times out of 10, she’s not.”
Those are the words of Clinton Police Department Sgt. Nick Sprowles during CPD’s first-ever human trafficking operation. From Tuesday through Saturday, with the assistance of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, a group of detectives made 23 arrests -- in many cases the arrests were pimps and johns. A few were prostitutes. Some were victims.
The suspects were identified online as they tried to set up meetings for paid sex. For the victims of the trafficking, there’s a lifeline.
“Put a hold on the last girl that was brought in. There’s a lady with human trafficking that’s coming in to speak with her,” Detective Robert Nordan could be heard saying after a 19-year-old woman came in and was arrested was originially from Milwaukee, and she had been kicked out of her mother’s home in Canton. She told us she had only been “working” for about two weeks.
“We’ve made arrests fromMichigan, we effectively arrested one last night from Florida. Somebody from Carthage, we’ve made an arrest from Lawrence County,” said Sprowles. “So we’re working not just Jackson area issues, but we’re bringing people to us who have issues from all over.”
That arrest from Florida is Corey Myers, age 29. He was charged with felony enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. Police say he arranged to meet a 14-year-old boy who was really a detective.
“It’s a widespread issue and we want to be a part of fixing the problem. It’s a largely rated issue, so it’s a hard problem to really get ahead of so we want to do our part,” said Sprowles.
The FBI Human Trafficking task force also carried on an operation this weekend in Jackson.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.