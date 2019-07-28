HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Box Tops for Education program is going digital with a new mobile app which will allow parents to scan their store receipt and earn money for their kiddo’s school!
To earn Box Tops, just purchase products with the new Box Tops label, scan your receipt with the new Box Tops app and earn 10¢ per participating product.
After the receipt is scanned, money will automatically be added to your school’s earnings online. Note that your receipts must be scanned within 14 days of purchase but you can scan 50 receipts per day, per registered account.
The mobile app will also allow you to track your contributions as well as your school’s running total. Pretty cool!
Here’s how it works:
- Download the new Box Tops App – it’s free
- Create a username and connect it to your child’s school
- Scan your grocery store receipt
- Items with the new Box Tops label will be automatically credited to your school
