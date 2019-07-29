Body of 9-year-old boy found in Simpson County pond

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The body of a 9-year-old boy was found in a pond in southern Simpson County.
Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks pulled the boy’s body from the pond around 8 a.m. Monday.
Officials say the cause of death appears to be drowning.
The child’s body has been taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
