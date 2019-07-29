Baskin-Robbins is going vegan with two non-dairy flavors

(WAFB) - Baskin-Robbins is going vegan! Well, sort of. The ice cream company is dipping into the plant-based ice cream market after it announced last week it’ll offer two non-dairy ice cream products.
The flavors, “Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough” and “Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme,” will be available in stores nationwide starting August 1. The ice cream flavors are made with a base blend of coconut oil and almond butter, and have been in development since 2017, according to the company.
Both flavors are free of artificial dyes, artificial flavors, preservatives as well as high fructose corn syrup and are Kosher.
Baskin-Robbins is joining the plant-based and vegetarian market, which has seen a rise in food sales. The retail market for plant-based foods is worth almost $4.5 billion, and sales grew 31 percent over the past two years.
