'LSU Needs a New Library’: GoFundMe started to pay for new library at LSU after major renovations made to locker room

“More than 240,000 students have passed through the quad in the past 50 years. If each one of us can donate $25, we can raise $6 million toward a new library. Kick in $1 or $100 to show that alumni - and those who care about the school - are paying attention. I can think of no better way to send a message to our school’s officials that this is a priority. Your donations go straight to the LSU Foundation - which is dedicated to advancing the University’s academic priorities. And that means the donation is tax deductible," Burk said.