Tiger Night Under the Lights brings talent from several states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Veterans memorial stadium was booming with the bass, and also booming with young football players.
Jackson State held Tiger Night Under the Lights, which hosted players from several states.
Coach John Hendrick along with his staff held their football camp to look at the talent, not just from Mississippi but several states.
"Since I’ve been here for the past few years, we’ve always singled a couple kids out of this camp. One year we signed five kids, one year we signed four kids, so there’s always been some kids out of this camp that we’ve recruited, end up signing,” said Hendrick.
This camp also gave JSU coaches and players the opportunity to scout potential future players for the Jackson State football team.
JSU athletic director Ashley Robinson was at the camp for several hours, talking with JSU fans and keeping an eye out on the field.
"Coach Hendrick and his staff has done a really good job bringing the community out. Not only Mississippi kids, but we have a host of Alabama, Louisiana and Texas kids as well. So very excited about that. Anytime you can bring a group of kids out to an age of 13 to 18 it's very exciting, it's good for the program,” said Robinson.
This camp is also an opportunity for players to show off their talent and receive some college football coaching.
Robinson say JSU sells itself, especially with the school’s rich football history.
Tiger World is the home of four hall of famers, and NFL great Walter Payton.
