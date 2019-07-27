State Health Department sets up program for parents and guardians to get forms for back to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new project has been set up to help parents who need required documents from the State Health Department for back to school.
The One Stop Shop for parents and guardians will begin Monday in Ridgeland. You can pick up birth certificates and Form 121 which is the immunization record required by schools.
The Department of Health is hosting the event July 29th through August 2nd at the Office of Vital Records at 222 Marketridge Drive in Ridgeland.
You can get help from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. There is a 17 dollar fee for birth certificates and each additional copy is six dollars. Shot records are available if the child is up to date on vaccination requirements.
