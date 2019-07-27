Nine taken to hospitals after two car crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies and first responders are on the scene of a two car accident in the intersection of Oakley Palestine Rd. and Dry Grove Rd. near Raymond.
The call came into 911 dispatch just after 5:00 pm Saturday.
Major Pete Luke said, it appears that a 2015 Toyota SUV was traveling west on Oakley Palestine Rd. and a 2016 Ford SUV was traveling north on Dry Grove Rd. when they collided.
Five people were taken to local hospitals with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
Four others were transported to hospitals by private vehicles with minor injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area until the scene can be cleared.
