2 men charged in death of Hattiesburg grocer

ARRESTS: On Friday, July 26, 2019, Hattiesburg Police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Jackson Police arrested two individuals in the shooting death of Lisa Nguyen. Just before noon, Jatyran Tuggle, 20, aka “Tug” of Jackson, was taken into custody at a home in the 2100 block of Gaites Lane, in Jackson MS. Shortly after, Jaquarious Randle, 20, aka “Quay” of Jackson, was taken into custody at a car wash in the 900 block of I-20 Frontage Road, in Jackson MS. Tuggle and Randle were transported back to the Hattiesburg Police Department for questioning. Tuggle has been charged with capital murder, criminal street gang activity, and aggravated assault. Randle has been charged with capital murder, criminal street gang activity, and aggravated assault. The two were transported and booked into the Forrest County Jail, where they will await their initial appearance. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time. The following is a statement from Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker: “I want to thank the entire Hattiesburg Police Department and Criminal Investigation Division on their tireless effort working to solve the Lisa Nguyen homicide,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker. “Today we have taken a major step forward in bringing all persons involved in this heinous act of violence to justice.” “We will not tolerate this kind of senseless violence and disregard for human life,” Parker said. “I want every criminal element who thinks they can come into the city of Hattiesburg and commit these types of crimes to know we will not rest until we track you down, and bring you to justice.” “No citizen should have to suffer the loss and pain of a loved one, like the Nguyen and Paige families have had to endure,” said Parker. “We continue to ask that anyone in the public with any information please, do the right thing and come forward to help get justice for these families.”