Man wanted for shooting into Crystal Springs apartment complex

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help to find a wanted man.
26-year-old Jadarius Tykel Smith aka Gotti is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling at Oak Ridge Apartments in Crystal Springs.
On July 24, 2019, Smith fired several shots into an occupied home. No one was injured.
Jadarius Tykel Smith is a black male around 5’8 in height approximately 145 pounds.
Smith’s last known location was Cumberland Apartment in Crystal Springs, MS.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jadarius Tykel Smith, to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011
