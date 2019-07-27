'It worked for me’: Overwhelming numbers turn out for free legal clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court put into action an initiative to reach out to those struggling to maneuver the legal system and can’t afford an attorney.
It’s done through free legal clinics being put on across the state.
There was an overwhelming need and turnout Friday in Hinds County, with more than 130 people showing up to seek legal help.
"It worked out for me," said Susan Murrah after completing paperwork on the third floor of Hinds County Chancery Court.
The Hinds County resident has been married for 19 years and said for the past 10 years she’s been trying to get a divorce.
The 49-year-old is one of more than 100 people who got free legal assistance during the Hinds County Family Legal Clinic.
“I’ve already got a court date. So I mean I’m pretty far in,” said Murrah. “All I have to do is sign, and we already have a court date for my divorce to be final.”
Attorney Chad King worked with Murrah. The family law attorney practices with the Thompson Law Firm.
King is one of 36 attorneys from across the metro who donated their time and services through the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project.
“It changes everything because they’re heard and they’re listened to for once and they’re able to get the help that they need,” said King. “It’s very expensive for people. People don’t have access to it, and something like this really helps the community. things like divorce and guardianships.”
July 1, the law changed regarding clearing criminal records.
A person is eligible for only one felony expungement five years after the completion of the all terms and conditions of the sentence of the conviction.
All felony convictions can be expunged now except:
- Violent Crimes
- Arson, first degree
- Trafficking controlled substances
- Third, Fourth & subsequent DUI offenses
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Failure to register as a sex offender
- Voyeurism
- Witness intimidation
“Crimes that were first not eligible for expungement can now be expunged, like embezzlement,” said Gayla Carpenter Sanders with the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project. “Things that have prohibited them from getting access to jobs, access to housings. Now they are not going to be held accountable for a mistake they made 10, 15 or 30 years ago. It’s certainly a way of giving them a fresh start in society.”
Plans are already underway for next year's legal clinic.
The clinic was held in partnership with Mission First, the Mississippi Center for Legal Services, Mississippi College of Law, AARP, Forman Watkins & Krutz LLP and the Capital Area Bar Association.
