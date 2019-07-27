Community holds vigil to remember Zaria Newton

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Hugs and tears as family and friends remember Zaria Newton Friday night in Brookhaven.
Preston Wilson said he knew Newton and worked with her at Brookhaven High School.
“Our community has always come together to support one another during these times so we’re still -- it’s a struggle,” said Newton.
20-year old Newton was fatally shot July 20th as four men burglarized her home off Mason Road.
Friday night, the community reflects on how much she'll be missed.
"Zaria she was always like a mother figure to a lot of young girls so they're going to miss Zaria's smile and they're going to miss her being able to just tell them when they were in the wrong."
We spoke to Newton's father off camera and he says that the 20 years he had with her were not enough.
The suspects in this case will face a judge on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.