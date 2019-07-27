‘Ally was pure light': Friend says Ally Kostial was kind to even ‘most evil’ people

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a week ago tonight that Ally Kostial walked down that sidewalk in Oxford for the final time.
Just hours after surveillance video was shot, she was found dead – shot multiple times in the torso and stomach and left at Buford’s Ridge at Sardis Lake in Harmontown.
Friends say she’s not someone anyone thought would be a target for that kind of violence. Her problem may have been that she was too loving, too kind. Maybe a little too trusting. Those are good things, but in today’s world, they can make you high risk.
“The thing about Ally was that she was so kind that I could see her being kind to even the most evil of person," said former roommate Lauren Riddick. "And not really seeing them for who they are. I think that’s how she could’ve gotten wrapped back up into the same situation over and over.”
Brandon Theesfeld was someone she had dated off and on for years. Known to enjoy all the aspects of the party, especially the women, Theesfeld’s friends had differing opinions of him. Some say he’s a monster. Some say he’s charming, funny and fun to be around.
He’s charged with murder in her death. Social media has plenty of theories on motive, but Lafayette County won’t comment on any of them, or whether there could be more charges coming.
We spoke with one of Theesfeld’s attorneys, Ashland-based Tony Farese.
“We’ve met with our client and we are investigating this matter and preparing our defense. He of course is presumed innocent and we look forward to going forward with this matter,” he said.
A vigil was held in Ally’s hometown of St. Louis and sororities all over campus are grieving her with black bows on their houses.
“Ally was pure light, she was happy even when she was sad,” Riddick said.
