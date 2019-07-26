Johnny Mack Brown, pleads guilty to 2013 murder of Ricky Saxton

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Late Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the 2013 murder of Ricky Saxton plead guilty.
Johnny Mack Brown was sentenced to forty years in the custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections with 26 years to serve on second degree murder, 30 years with 26 to serve on armed robbery, 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and five years for conspiracy.
Brown admitted in open court that he bought a Tracphone and he, along with his co-conspirator, Shontina Moore Brown, lured Mr. Saxton on a rural Yazoo County road under the pretext that they wanted to sell him a car.
Once Saxton arrived, Brown brandished a gun on Mr. Saxton in an effort to rob him and Mr. Saxton began to run and begged him not to shoot him.
Brown chased Saxton down and shot him approximately three times, with two shots to back of his head. He agreed that he conspired to this robbery because they needed rent money. Additionally, Brown, also, plead guilty to Possession of Firearm by a convicted felon.
Brown’s case was transferred to Warren County after a change of venue was granted from Yazoo County because of the exposure this case had received in Yazoo County.
Brown’s original trial in December 2018 ended in a mistrial after the Court determined that the defense had not received the report of one of the investigators. Brown’s new trial was scheduled to begin Monday, July 29, 2019, in Warren County.
Prior to the sentencing, Saxton’s daughter, Stacey Milner, read an impact statement to the Court stating, “My father enjoyed life, and he enjoyed every moment of his fifty-six years...My father chose to see the best in people, even people like you.” The Saxton family was pleased with the results.
