Work dispute leads to stabbing on MSU campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials at Mississippi State University are searching for a suspect wanted in a stabbing.
The stabbing was reported at the Union Friday afternoon.
The incident appears to be a work dispute. According to Sid Salter with Mississippi State, the victim and suspect know each other and both work inside the Union.
Police have the identity of the suspect and do not believe there is any threat to campus.
The Colvard Student Union remains closed and will reopen at 7 a.m.
This is a developing story.
