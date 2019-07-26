Southern Miss athletes visit patients at Blair E. Batson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss athletes had a full day in the city of Jackson.
The first stop they made was to Blair E. Batson children's hospital, where they had fun with playing with patients.
Southern Miss quarterback, Jack Abraham, said he enjoyed coloring, fun with bubbles, throwing around the ball and bringing some cheer to the kids.
“Really is awesome, it's cool to see their great attitudes with what they've had to deal with. And you know it's cool to see how their faces light up when we get to see them and play with them and stuff, so it really is inspiring,” said Abraham.
Madison Lawler with the southern miss volleyball team said she enjoyed drawing chalk art with the kids and hope to come back to the hospital in the future. She also says she’s inspired by the patients and their fun attitudes.
"It makes you definitely thankful and blessed and just give your heart out to those kids that aren’t able. We colored with them, we played monopoly, we talked to them. Asked them. There was a girl's birthday so that was really cool,” said Lawler.
USM made the drive from Hattiesburg straight to the hospital.
Even Seymour, the Golden Eagle himself, made an appearance.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.