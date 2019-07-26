MDOT completes State Route 43 project ahead of schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A project to replace two State Route 43 bridges across the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Madison County with precast box culverts is nearly complete and will open ahead of schedule.
The new roadway is expected to be fully open to traffic by the evening of July 26. Crews have finished installing new guardrail and final striping work will take place tomorrow morning.
“We are pleased to be able to open State Route 43 well ahead of schedule and before school starts back up,” said Commissioner Dick Hall, chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience throughout the project.”
In March 2019, T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, was awarded the approximately $3.3 million construction contract for the removal of the two bridges. Two months later, State Route 43 was completely closed to traffic as crews worked to remove the old bridges and place new box culverts.
Replacing each bridge was the most economical option. The new roadway is wider than the original bridges, increasing safe driving conditions along the entire State Route 43 corridor in Madison County.
“Projects like this are desperately needed across the entire state,” said Commissioner Hall. “This is the kind of investment in our infrastructure needed to sustain Mississippi’s highway system for the next century and beyond.”
Stay up to date on MDOT maintenance and construction projects by visiting MDOTtraffic.com, downloading the free MDOT Traffic app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
