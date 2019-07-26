Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound after trying to break up fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of James Garfield Circle.
Jackson police officials say that the victim interrupted an altercation between an unknown man and woman.
He says that the two were fighting in the street when he was driving by.
The unknown man then fired shots at the victim’s car, striking the man in the leg.
He then drove himself to the hospital. Police say that the injury is not life-threatening.
