Lone suspect sought after four Reservoir businesses burglarized

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four businesses on Spillway Road found shattered glass when they came to work Friday morning, all the result of a lone burglar.
It was around 3 am when a burglar broke the front glass door with a rock at the Cell Phone Repair store on Spillway Road.
The entire crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
Once inside, he immediately starts turning the place over looking for valuables.
Cash from registers was taken, then it was on to electronics, cellphones, laptops, even a PS4.
Jonathan Johnson said, “What he took was hard earned I spent years of my life building this place up to what it was to have it destroyed it just hurts, it felt personal.”
Jonathan Johnson said several of his customers laptops he was repairing were stolen too.
Next door at Synergy Myofascial, Megan Howe is also facing a $250 glass replacement bill.
Her business closed for the day.
“We had 22 patients scheduled to come in for treatment today that had to be cancelled because I didn’t have a safe environment for them to come,” said Howe.
The burglar also damaged the walls and doors in the clinic.
Business owners hit, hope someone recognizes the thief who looked right at the camera at one point, and help police put him behind bars.
Megan Howe said, “I hope that he’s found and caught and that he realizes what he’s done and it wasn’t just some through get some cell phones grab some money, it really hurts a lot of people.”
