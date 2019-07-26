JPD: Suspect arrested for shooting 63-year-old to death in carport during possible robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police arrested a man for shooting a 63-year-old to death in a car port outside of a Jackson home. Police believe the motive was robbery.
25-year-old Avery Washington was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Police say the 63-year-old victim fired shots at the suspect, injuring him and causing him to be hospitalized.
The man killed was identified as 63-year-old Earl Lee Clark.
According to police, officers responded to a home just after 12:00 a.m. and found Clark lying, unresponsive, inside of a carport at the home.
The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon further investigation, officers found another man, Avery Washington, outside of an adjacent home who had also been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
