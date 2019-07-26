Jackson Public Schools needs you to help ‘Stuff the Bus’ this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools, in partnership with Women for Progress, invites you to Stuff the Bus this weekend.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Kroger, 4950 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road and Walmart on Highway 18.
The purpose of this event is to provide needed classroom supplies to our teachers and scholars. Specific items or gift cards may be purchased from our community partners. Volunteers will be on hand to receive those donations.
Items will be distributed through the JPS Partners in Education store which provides free supplies to all teachers for classroom use.
For more information, please call Partners in Education at (601) 960-8905.
Suggested Supplies:
- Calculators
- Copy Paper
- Crayons
- Dividers
- Dry Erase Markers
- Glue Sticks
- Graph Paper
- Hand Sanitizer
- Highlighters
- Index Cards
- Notebooks
- Pencil Pouches
- Pencils
