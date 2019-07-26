“It could have been me:” Woman talks about dates with Brandon Theesfeld

“Honestly, I almost fell down my stairs in my house," she said. "It freaked me out. I was like, ‘What if that could have been me?’ If I was still hanging out with him, what could have happened to me or like... it just freaked me out. I’m relieved that I’m ok, but I can’t believe I hung out with a dude who could be charged with such a thing, and it just made me very wary.”