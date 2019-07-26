Illinois family’s service dog, yorkie stolen out of car at Mississippi gas station

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - An Illinois family is devastated after their two Yorkies were stolen out of their car at a Greenwood gas station.
The owner opened the windows a little bit to keep the dogs cool, then ran inside to pay for gas. In those few moments, a car with 4-5 men inside pulled up and stole the dogs.
The dogs’ owner ran outside to try to stop them, but was roughed up and unable to save the dogs.
According to the owners, the suspects were driving a 4-door white car with damage to the rear bumper.
One of the dogs, a 2 1/2 pound yorkie, Babygirl is also a service dog. The larger two-toned darker dog is Max.
Both dogs are friendly, yet likely frightened and skittish.
If you see them, please call the owners at 847-561-2212. It is possible the suspects let the dogs go, or may be trying to sell them.
