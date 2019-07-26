First Alert Forecast: turning warmer, muggier through weekend ahead

FRIDAY: High pressure will begin to scoot a bit farther east, bringing moisture back into central Mississippi – expect humidity levels to gradually increase through the day with highs rebounding to the lower 90s. A stray shower or two may sneak in for our southern communities, but most will remain dry.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Humidity levels will continue to increase back to typical July levels. Overnight lows will be near 70°, while afternoons will top out near 90°. Expect a chance for a few isolated to widely spaced showers and storms, but don’t anticipate any washouts.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An expansive ridge of high pressure well west of the state will help a few disturbances to move into the area. The disturbances will kick up higher chances for showers and storms by the start of the new work week as a stout ridge of high pressure to the west sets up an alleyway for the disturbances to drop in. Highs will top out near 90°, lows in the lower 70s.
