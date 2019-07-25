Thursday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue through this weekend. There will be a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon or evening on Saturday and Sunday. More humid weather is likely next week with a better chance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next 7 days. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows by morning in the upper 60s. Highs should crack 90 tomorrow afternoon though. The tropics are quiet as the system that we were watching is now falling apart in the Gulf. Also, weather looks similar to ours for the Neshoba County Fair. Only a stray shower possible through this weekend, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and east at 5mph Friday. Sunrise is 6:11am and the sunset is 8:02pm. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72.