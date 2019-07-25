Suspect dead; La. deputy airlifted to Jackson hospital after being shot in hours-long standoff

VIDALIA, La. (WLBT/KNOE) - Authorities say a suspect involved in a standoff with officers in Vidalia, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon is dead.
According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect shot a deputy at the Vidalia Meadows apartment complex earlier Thursday.
The deputy shot was identified as Walter J Mackel. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mackel is alert and responsive at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
The shooting of the deputy preceded an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies at the apartment complex. The standoff started around noon.
CPSO says the suspect was confined to one apartment. A SWAT team was brought in and a robot was used to find the suspect.
Authorities have not said how the suspect died and his identity has not been officially released.
People who live in the complex reported that they were not allowed into their homes while the standoff was going on.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
