Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Rankin County man

Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Rankin County man
Hiram Lee McGowan, 87;
By Josh Carter | July 24, 2019 at 11:33 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 11:33 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Hiram Lee McGowan of Star, Mississippi.

McGowan is described as a white male who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

The 87-year-old was last seen today around 7:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Mangum Drive in Rankin County wearing navy blue Dickie pants, a light colored western shirt and black and gray shoes.

He is believed to be in a white 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the license plate RA16424.

Family members say McGowan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hiram Lee McGowan, contact Rankin County Sheriff’s office at 601-825-1480.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.