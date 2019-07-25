Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Rankin County man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Hiram Lee McGowan of Star, Mississippi.
McGowan is described as a white male who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
The 87-year-old was last seen today around 7:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Mangum Drive in Rankin County wearing navy blue Dickie pants, a light colored western shirt and black and gray shoes.
He is believed to be in a white 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the license plate RA16424.
Family members say McGowan suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hiram Lee McGowan, contact Rankin County Sheriff’s office at 601-825-1480.
