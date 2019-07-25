Sherra Wright pleads guilty of facilitation in murder of ex-husband Lorenzen Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherra Wright pleaded guilty of facilitation of murder in the case of her ex-husband, former NBA star Lorenzen Wright.
Sherra Wright made an unexpected court appearance Thursday where prosecutor Paul Hagerman announced the new plea.
Facilitation of murder comes with a 30-year sentence. Wright will be eligible for parole after serving 30% of her sentence, which will amount to nine years. She will get credit for her time served, which is less than two years.
Lorenzen’s mother Deborah Marion spoke directly to Sherra in the courtroom. She thanked Sherra Wright for giving her beautiful grandchildren and said she just wants to see them.
“It’s okay to talk to grandma,” Marion said. “We still love them. That is all I want is my grandkids. That’s it. I just hate what happened to my child. But he has some nice looking kids for his grandma. They want to see me, I want to see them.”
Marion said she was able to keep calm in the courtroom after thinking about her grandchildren. Marion said she is satisfied with the sentence because Lorenzen’s family can attend parole hearings, but she will push for Wright to serve the full 30 years.
“My son is serving life,” she said.
Marion made a point to look Sherra Wright in the eyes when discussing her grandchildren.
“She failed me,” Marion said.
Marion’s uncle said the family feels relief and he said he can forgive Sherra.
Lorenzen Wright disappeared in July 2010. On July 28, 10 days after Wright’s disappearance, his body was found in the woods in Memphis’ outskirts.
The case went cold for seven years, until Billy Turner was charged with Lorenzen Wright’s murder in December 2017. Sherra Wright was arrested 10 days later. Both were charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty.
Police believe that Turner and Sherra knew each other at the time of the murder, and worked with a third person to help them kill Lorenzen.
Wright’s attorneys discussed the couple’s marriage. Attorney Juli Ganguli said there was detailed abuse of Lorenzen Wright on both Sherra Wright and their children.
“Mr. Wright would not leave her alone, and she recruited Billy Turner to kill Mr. Wright,” Ganguli said.
Ganguli said they have witnesses to the beatings and they would have gone into detail in a trial. He called it a “scorched Earth defense” because in the end, Wright was guilty of the crime.
“The beatings weren’t just confined to Sherra. The children were the victims of the beatings too,” Ganguli said. “And I get nobody wants to hear that. It would be a “scorched Earth defense,” but in the end it might lead to a first-degree murder conviction, and that’s not something I could risk."
Wright’s attorneys said she felt she was in a bad position with Lorenzen and couldn’t get away and that led her to seek out a murder.
Sherra is the mother of Lorenzen’s six children and moved to Riverside, California, after successfully suing to obtain access to her ex-husband’s life insurance and retirement funds.
Wright and Turner were set to begin a trial in September for the murder. Turner was originally schedule to appear in court on an unrelated gun charge on Friday; that court date has now been moved to August 8.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.