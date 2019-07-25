Pearl police looking for Iphone thief

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl police are looking for a man caught on camera stealing iphones from a local business.
According to investigators, the man could be seen early in the morning on July 16th walking into the store and stealing four iphones from the display.
He left the store without paying, in the passenger side of a dark colored SUV.
If you recognize him, or have a tip for investigators please call the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000, email them at criminal.investigations@cityofpearl.com
If you’d like to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at (601)355 TIPS (8477) or use your cell phone or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.