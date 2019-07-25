MSU Tandem Tabbed as Nagurski Trophy Candidates

A preseason All-American, Dantzler is arguably the top returning SEC cornerback this year. He ranked second in the conference last season among corners with a 41.1 passer rating allowed, according to Pro Football Focus, and was one of only four SEC cornerbacks that did not allow a touchdown (min. 345 coverage snaps played). The Louisiana product also had a pair of interceptions and led the Bulldogs in passes defended (11). Dantzler, who also is a candidate for the Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards enters his junior season with 68 career tackles, including four for loss and a sack. He has added three interceptions and 15 passes defended.