JPD: Man killed in Enochs Street shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after a shooting on Enochs Street in Jackson.
According to the Jackson Police Department, the man was shot multiple times in the upper body.
Just after 1 p.m., the man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. JPD says the man was transported by private vehicle.
The shooting happened after a fight between the victim and another man.
Police are working to identify a suspect.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
