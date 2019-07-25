JPD: Man killed in Enochs Street shooting

By Waverly McCarthy | July 25, 2019 at 2:45 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 3:00 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after a shooting on Enochs Street in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the man was shot multiple times in the upper body.

Just after 1 p.m., the man showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. JPD says the man was transported by private vehicle.

The shooting happened after a fight between the victim and another man.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

