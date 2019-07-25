Investigation underway after third infant dies in mother’s care in Warren Co.

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-year-old Brandi Christine Reynolds is charged with culpable negligence manslaughter in the death of her infant baby.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said investigators were called to a home on July 19 and found the seven-week-old baby girl dead in the mother’s bed.
What’s more disturbing? Investigators say the baby’s twin brother died in Newton County in June under similar circumstances.
The coroner said no external marks or foul play were found in his examination and they’re awaiting official autopsy results from the state crime lab.
Newton County Sheriff Jackie Knight said Reynolds also had another baby die in her bed in 2016. The infant’s death was ruled accidental.
Sheriff Knight added that charges will be filed if anything “suspicious” is found in the June baby death case.
The coroner said child protection services was contacted immediately over concerns for Brandi's then surviving twin baby.
According to the Newton County District Attorney, they could re-open charges on the 2016 baby’s death.
In the meantime, funeral services for the deceased infant were held Thursday afternoon at Mount Zion Church outside of Decatur, with many questions as to how and why this baby and her siblings died while with their mother, all in the same manner.
Reynolds is being held on a $250,000 bond.
