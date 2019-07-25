Infant bouncers could detach, pose fall hazard; recall announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stokke recalled about 5,400 of its bouncers sold as a connectable part of an all-in-one modular seating system because it can suddenly detach from the larger system, posing a fall hazard to the child in the bouncer. Both products were sold nationwide in stores, online at www.stokke.com, and on Amazon between February 2014 and December 2018 for about $200.