Her body was found near a lake at a remote fishing camp.

Funeral services announced for Ally Kostial
Ally Kostial (Source: Facebook)
By Morgan Howard | July 25, 2019 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 12:01 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral services have been announced for Ole Miss student, Alexandria Madison Kostial.

Kostial was found dead Saturday morning by a deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. She had been shot eight times in the abdomen.

Services will be held at Concordia Kirkwood Lutheran Church at 505 S. Kirkwood Rd. in St. Louis, Missouri.

Public visitation will be Friday July 26th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

The public funeral service will be Saturday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m.

Thoughts and condolences can be shared on this website.

