Former Madison Co. pastor facing multiple counts of embezzlement in recent indictments

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Madison County pastor is facing multiple counts of embezzlement in recent indictments.
James Riley Brown, who presided over Broadmoor Baptist Church, is facing 22 counts in two indictments in Madison County.
Brown is accused by church members of taking $330,000 from the church.
Members said they weren’t going to pursue charges when the allegations came out, but the Madison County District Attorney’s Office conducted its own investigation.
The counts allege Brown used church checks to pay toward his mortgage with Bank of America. It happened between February 2014 and August 2017.
Documents also show the former pastor transferred funds from the church bank into his personal account.
Some of the transactions totaling more than 12-thousand-dollars.
In an interview with WLBT in 2017, Brown stated that he was innocent of the charges and had reached a settlement with the church the same year.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.