First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Thursday; summery heat returns by weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: Humidity levels will continue to increase as we roll into the upcoming weekend. The combination of heat and humidity will bring back a typical July feel. The increase in moisture will offer a chance for few showers and storms by that time through the weekend. A few disturbances will kick up higher chances for showers and storms by the start of the new work week as a stout ridge of high pressure to the west sets up an alleyway for the disturbances to drop in.