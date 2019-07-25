First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Thursday; summery heat returns by weekend

THURSDAY: After another cool start to your day, expect mostly sunny skies with ‘tolerable’ humidity levels to take us through the day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s as high pressure continues to hold firm over the area. Overnight, clear skies will keep the ongoing trend of bringing a ‘cool’ night with lows in the middle 60s.
FRIDAY: High pressure will begin to scoot a bit farther east, bringing moisture back into central Mississippi – expect humidity levels to gradually increase through the day with highs rebounding to the lower 90s. A stray shower or two may sneak in for our southern communities, but most will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Humidity levels will continue to increase as we roll into the upcoming weekend. The combination of heat and humidity will bring back a typical July feel. The increase in moisture will offer a chance for few showers and storms by that time through the weekend. A few disturbances will kick up higher chances for showers and storms by the start of the new work week as a stout ridge of high pressure to the west sets up an alleyway for the disturbances to drop in.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.