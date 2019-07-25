Canton doctor’s license suspended indefinitely by Medical Licensure Board

Complaints made by patients included Dr. Wolfe had an affair with one of his married employees then tried to insert an abortion-inducing drug into her.

The medical license for Dr. Walter Wolfe was suspended last week by the State Medical Licensure Board.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi OBGYN Doctor Walter Ray Wolfe’s license was indefinitely suspended by the medical board Thursday.

The Medical Licensure Board extended the suspension of Dr. Wolfe’s license after he faced several complaints about sexual misconduct.

Dr. Wolfe practices in Canton. He and his attorney were not present during the meeting.

One of the complaints made made by a patient was that Dr. Wolfe had an affair with one of his married employees then tried to insert an abortion-inducing drug into her.

