Wednesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Get ready for another nice night. We started Wednesday at 67 and made it to 85 this afternoon, but we had lower humidity. Expect an even nicer evening and night tonight with lows in the middle 60s. Sunshine again tomorrow and in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity will start creeping back and will be felt by Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Expect a slight chance for showers with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the 70s. The tropics are quiet and now there is only a ten percent chance for development in the gulf this week. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.