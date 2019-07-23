Tuesday Night Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Lower humidity and temperatures for the next couple of days. Clearing tonight with lows in the 60s by morning. Highs will reach the lower 80s Wednesday, with plenty of sun, but low humidity. Thursday will again start off in the 60s and highs will be in the middle 80s with again low humidity. Expect humid weather to return Friday and this weekend with partly sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees. We will also have afternoon and evening showers around. Tropical Depression #3 is no more, but a new depression could develop by this weekend in the Gulf. We’ll monitor it. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.