Thieves target children’s program at Jackson homeless shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The children’s program at a Jackson homeless shelter was the target of a break-in Monday night.
Stewpot Community Center sits on Capitol Street in downtown Jackson.
Stewpot serves the metro Jackson area and feeds and clothes hundreds of those in need. Their mission statement on their website reads, “Stewpot Community Services provides thousands of men, women and children with hot meals, groceries, clothing, shelter, childcare, mentoring and other programs to nurture them and help them get back on their feet. We believe the sacred is encountered in the common events in like, like sharing a meal. We are all fed, spiritually and physically, by our fellowship with each other.”
The children’s program was broken into Monday night.
According to Brooke Floyd, who is over the children’s program at the shelter, thieves removed the door frame with the burglar bar and kicked in the door.
They stole garbage cans, trash bags, cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper and snacks for the kids.
Floyd said the public can help the shelter by donating more snacks for the kids, large garbage cans with lids, and money to replace other stolen items like cleaning supplies.
“They’re stealing from an organization that will help anyone who needs it. Whatever profit they’re getting from selling what they’ve stolen is small compared to the good Stewpot does in the community. Money that we could use to help our children and families now has to be used to replace the items stolen and repair the damage” Floyd stated.
To donate, you can visit Stewpot’s website, or call 601-353-2759.
