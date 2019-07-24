Four taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash near Edwards

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies and first responders were previously on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Old Adams Station Road near Edwards Tuesday evening. The call came into 911 dispatch at 6:15 p.m.
According to Major Pete Luke with Hinds County, it appears a 2013 Ford F-150 lost control at the intersection of Old Adams Station Road and Fields Road, when the truck went through the intersection and struck a tree.
Two of the occupants were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and two others were transported by private vehicle.
