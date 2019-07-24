Former state hospital employee pleads guilty to fondling patient

“This defendant was sexually abusing his victim then offering him candy hoping the victim would not tell, but thankfully the candy didn’t keep the victim quiet,” said Attorney General Jim Hood. “I would like to thank Judge Wright for his dedication of putting those who sexually abuse our most vulnerable behind bars. We also appreciate the facility’s cooperation throughout the investigation and prosecution. The people who are served by this hospital and others have the right to feel safe, and our office will make sure anyone who is sick enough to take advantage of them will be prosecuted.”