First Alert Forecast: ‘cool for the summer’

WEDNESDAY: High pressure firmly settles over the region through the mid-portion of the work week. Expect a mostly sunny sky with cooler, drier northerly breezes flowing in across the area. Highs will top, generally, in the middle 80s. The northerly breezes will keep humidity levels in check through the day. Lows overnight, with clear skies and low humidity, will fall back into the lower 60s again.
THURSDAY: After another cool start to your day, expect mostly sunny skies with ‘tolerable’ humidity levels to take us through the day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s as high pressure continues to hold firm over the area.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Eventually, all good things must come to an end. Humidity levels will begin to sneak back in, along with the temperatures, to typical July levels by the weekend, offering a chance for a few showers and storms by that time. A few disturbances will kick up higher chances for showers and storms by the start of the new work week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
