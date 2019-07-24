Final suspect in deadly Brookhaven house burglary now behind bars

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The last capital murder suspect wanted in connection to a deadly home burglary in Brookhaven over the weekend is now behind bars.
Justin Anderson turned himself in Monday night in Adams County and was taken to the Brookhaven Police Department the following morning.
Anderson, along with Adrian Smith and Jatavious Berry, are charged in the death of 21 year Zaria Newton on Mason Road Saturday night. Another suspect, Shawan Allen, was shot and killed during a standoff with deputies in Copiah County Monday.
Anderson ignored all questions about the shooting death of Newton as he was led inside the Brookhaven Police Department Tuesday.
Chief Kenneth Collins says Anderson, along with the other three other suspects, broke into Newton and her boyfriend’s home Saturday night. The couple received an alert on their phone about the break-in and Newton was shot and killed when returning home.
Chief Collins says surveillance video shows at least two suspects with guns. He is trying to figure out who was the trigger man.
“We are going to keep investigating until we find out who the shooter was, but anytime you’re involved in the felony, everyone is charged with the same crime," said Chief Collins.
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says Anderson is from the Natchez area and when he turned himself in, was accompanied by his mother and a lawyer.
“He told us he was somewhere in Louisiana and wanted to come and turn himself in at the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Patten.
Both Chief Collins and Sheriff Patten say Anderson is no stranger to crime.
“He’s been into misdemeanor things over in Adams County, but nothing like he’s accused of over here in Brookhaven,” said Sheriff Patten.
Law enforcement officials say he was recently acquitted for a nightclub shooting two years ago in Brookhaven where Billy Thomas’ son was killed. Thomas says he is not surprised Anderson is back behind bars.
“When I found out some names connected to it, I was even more frustrated," said the Brookhaven resident. “I want say when you get them off the streets make sure you keep them off the streets.”
