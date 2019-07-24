Brandon man arrested for possession of child porn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brandon man was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography, Attorney General Jim Hood announced on Wednesday.
28-year-old Jeremy Lee Craig was arrested at his home after an investigation into his suspicious online activity.
He was booked into the Rankin County jail with no bond set and is awaiting his initial appearance.
If convicted, Craig faces up to 40 years in prison.
